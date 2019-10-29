Orville L. Grant, age 79, of Montello, formerly of Portage, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Atrium, in Plymouth.
Orville was born on July 1, 1940 in Wisconsin Dells, the son of the late James and Alma Grant.
He is survived by four children, Debra (Tom) Selbach, Michael (Anne), Elizabeth (Eamonn) Vaughan and Anna Frankovis; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and three brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Private family services will be held.
The SUCHON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
