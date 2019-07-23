Orville V. Nehls, 94, of Juneau, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 22, 2019.
The visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in the Town of Oak Grove, Dodge County, Wisconsin. A luncheon will follow the burial at the church.
Orville was born on April 29, 1925 in the Town of Clyman, son of Otto and Leona (Rupprecht) Nehls. He attended Bethany Lutheran School and graduated from Hustisford High School in 1944. On May 10, 1952 he married Lorraine Dornfeld at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in the Town of Hubbard. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2016, after 64 years of marriage.
Orville served in the US army and worked as a welder at John Deere until his retirement in 1983. He was a member of St. John’s Church, serving as council member, finance committee member, and attending Bible classes. He enjoyed bowling and spent many years bowling in men’s league and also some couple’s bowling. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter, hunting until he was 91 years old, shooting his last deer at age 91. In retirement he enjoyed puttering and tinkering with things around the home, bus tours, jigsaw puzzles, bingo, and was a longtime volunteer for Bethesda Store in Horicon.
He is survived by his children, Joy Schliewe, Beaver Dam, Jane (Randall) Neumann, Sun Lakes, AZ, Lynn (Patrick) Ireland, Lebanon, Lori (Ronald) Riveira, Tacoma, WA, John (Vonda) Nehls, Juneau; 14 grandchildren, Dulcinea (Bradley) Lauersdorf, Amanda, Christopher and Benjamin Galaviz, Nicholas Neumann and Andrea Neumann (Jeremy Courcelle), Anthony (Katie) Ireland and Amber (Rev. Benjamin) Enstad, Alex (Angelia) Riveira and Nathan (Esther Shon) Riveira, Jason Nehls (Joelle Lillge), Justin, Jacob and Jeremy Nehls; step-grandchild, Ronnie Riveira; ten great-grandchildren, Joseph, Autumn, and Braydon Beeney, Sky and Elliott Galaviz, Jerdrick Courcelle, Shawn and Zachary Ireland, Asher Enstad, Nathaniel Riveira; step-grandchildren, Kalani Riveira and Sophia Lauersdorf; sisters, Delores Karel and Janice Wolfram; sisters/brother-in-law, Jean Nehls, Lois Dornfeld, Norma Falkenthal, Marian and Robert Scharnell; nieces and nephews; other relatives; many friends; and special hunting friends, Glenn Wiesmueller and Tom Burgess. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Norman, Russell and Wayne; and sister, Doris Bremer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church / School in Juneau or to Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
