Osteen, William Leon "Bill"

OTTUMWA – William Leon Osteen, 90, of Horicon, Wis., formerly of Ottumwa, died Sept. 24, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

He was born Dec. 3, 1929, in Moulton, to Lloyd and Eva King Osteen. He married Yolanda M. "Pete" Childs on April 15, 1955. She preceded him in death Nov. 7, 2012.

A 1947 graduate of Ottumwa High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952, serving in Korea. Upon his return to Ottumwa he worked 35 years for the Milwaukee, Soo Line Railroad, retiring in 1986 as a conductor.

Bill and Yolanda loved to travel and spent 20 years wintering in Mission, Texas. After his wife passed, he moved to Horicon, Wis., where he resided for the past seven years. He greatly enjoyed attending his great-grandchildren's events and many family gatherings.

Surviving is a daughter, Darcy (Joe) McDonald of Horicon, Wis.; a son, Greg (Rene) Osteen of Waunakee, Wis.; three grandsons, Ryan (Amy) McDonald of Horicon, Wis., Seth (Jessie) McDonald of Oshkosh, Wis., and Chad Osteen of Chicago, Ill.; five great-grandchildren, Josie and Logan McDonald of Horicon, Wis., Nathan, Dylan and Colin McDonald of Oshkosh, Wis.; two sisters, Charlotte Carr and Connie Swanson, both of Ottumwa.