Osterfund, David E.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ria Michaels.

These words ring true for all of us--written by Noah:

"I love you MORE." The phrase that my Grandpa Dave made famous in our family, never letting you leave before he got his chance to tell you how much more you were loved by him. It was never dependent on our actions or his circumstances (as he still said the phrase in some of his final hours). Rather, it was grown and nurtured in his 88 years of life, as he selflessly served and loved the ones closest to him. And if you knew Grandpa Dave, you knew there was nothing he loved more than sitting beside his beloved wife Pat, holding her hand in his.

We are rich in love as a family because of him, indebted to his servitude and left with many stories and life lessons to follow as we honor his legacy with our lives. We can love well because of the life that he lived and conquered any obstacle with laughter and determination, just as he did. His creativity and generosity paved the way for so many of us to pursue our own dreams paved by the legacy that he left us.