Osterfund, Patricia L.

Pat was a fighter, surviving cancer over 26 years. She was an entertainer extraordinaire! With decor for every season and holiday themed parties, she loved to entertain her family on all occasions, and neighbors and friends with card parties and fellowships. She was a servant. She wanted you to feel special and loved. And we did. So many were blessed by her card ministry. She sent to as many people as she could. Her heart truly went out to all people suffering and rejoiced for those celebrating. She impressed an amazing work ethic into her kids and grandkids. She loved to joke around too. Pat was at every game, tournament, and recital encouraging her grandkids to be all they could be. She sacrificed so much of her own time for others, generous to a fault.