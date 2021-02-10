Ott, Herbert J. "Herbie"

REEDSBURG - Herbert J. "Herbie" Ott, age 82, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. He was born on Sept. 26, 1938, in Wood County, Wis., the son of Joseph and Anna (Matti) Ott. Herbie was a volunteer fireman in Auburndale before moving to Wisconsin Dells, where he opened a body shop. He then bought Poor Nate's Bar which he operated full-time from 1980, for over 40 years. He was a member of the Tavern League of Wisconsin and held various offices over the years. Herb sponsored a pool league for the bar and loved playing with the team. In his free time, he raised buffalo, beef cattle and beefalos and enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Most of all, Herbie enjoyed his many patrons and friends, who, after five minutes with him, became like family.