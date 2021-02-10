Ott, Herbert J. "Herbie"

REEDSBURG - Herbert J. "Herbie" Ott, age 82, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. He was born on Sept. 26, 1938, in Wood County, Wis., the son of Joseph and Anna (Matti) Ott. Herbie was a volunteer fireman in Auburndale before moving to Wisconsin Dells, where he opened a body shop. He then bought Poor Nate's Bar which he operated full-time from 1980, for over 40 years. He was a member of the Tavern League of Wisconsin and held various offices over the years. Herb sponsored a pool league for the bar and loved playing with the team. In his free time, he raised buffalo, beef cattle and beefalos and enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Most of all, Herbie enjoyed his many patrons and friends, who, after five minutes with him, became like family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold, Bill and Andy Ott; and his sister, Helen.
Herbie is survived by his children, Mark (Ruth) Ott of Neillsville, Ken (Christine) Ott of Apache Junction, Ariz., Tari McCollough of Reedsburg, and Gary (Lori) Ott of Eleva; grandchildren, Richard (Rochelle) Ott, Jeremy (Jenni) Meddaugh, Jesse (Lisa) Meddaugh, Jacob Ott, Erica (Ryan) Ludwig, Lindsey Ott, Michael (Lacey) Fulk, Amberly Palmer, and Megan (Nick) Sosalla; great-grandchildren, Aleric, Damian, Cole, Katelyn, Carter, Issiah, Danielle, Athena, Parker, Greyson, Gavin, Garrett, Gunner, Gretchen and Gyler; brother, Joseph Ott of Illinois; sisters, Maryann Townsend of Texas and Margaret Cada of Florida; many nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.
A visitation celebrating Herb's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. There will be a larger gathering to celebrate his life later in the year.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
