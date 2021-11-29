Otto, Chrissy Tessman

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP – Chrissy Tessman Otto, age 70, passed away at her home in Caledonia Township on Friday, November 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Chrissy was born on June 9, 1951, in Portage, the daughter of John and Bonnie (Bussian) Tessman. She married Charles Otto on September 2, 1972. She had worked for Columbia County Government. Chrissy was a member of the Caledonia Presbyterian Church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, and she loved to play Euchre.

She is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Otto; two daughters, Heidi Otto, Portage, and Ginger Koehn and fiancé, Travis Ashley, Appleton; three grandchildren, Austin Otto, Zach Otto, and Connor Koehn; a great-granddaughter, Grace Otto; her brother, Larry (Linda) Tessman, Portage; her cousin, Bob Tessman, Pardeeville; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Manthey and friend, Dave Dickman, Pardeeville, and Nona (Wilmer) Roum, Highland, WI; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Steve Tessman.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with the Rev. Jessica Salt officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.