Otto, Chrissy Tessman

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP – Chrissy Tessman Otto, age 70, passed away at her home in Caledonia Township on Friday, November 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Chrissy was born on June 9, 1951, in Portage, the daughter of John and Bonnie (Bussian) Tessman. She married Charles Otto on September 2, 1972. She had worked for Columbia County Government. Chrissy was a member of the Caledonia Presbyterian Church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, and she loved to play Euchre.
She is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Otto; two daughters, Heidi Otto, Portage, and Ginger Koehn and fiancé, Travis Ashley, Appleton; three grandchildren, Austin Otto, Zach Otto, and Connor Koehn; a great-granddaughter, Grace Otto; her brother, Larry (Linda) Tessman, Portage; her cousin, Bob Tessman, Pardeeville; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Manthey and friend, Dave Dickman, Pardeeville, and Nona (Wilmer) Roum, Highland, WI; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Steve Tessman.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with the Rev. Jessica Salt officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caledonia Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)