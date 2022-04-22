May 9, 1930—April 20, 2022

IRON RIDGE—Otto E. Fiedler, 91, of Iron Ridge, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Beaver Dam Assisted Living Center.

A visitation for Otto will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. A funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Interment will follow at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Otto was born on May 9, 1930, the son of Gustav and Olga Fiedler in Hustisford, WI. Otto was a 1948 graduate of Mayville High School. He worked at the Herman Mutual Insurance Company in Iron Ridge and retired from the M & I Bank of Mayville in data processing.

Otto was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. He enjoyed his Model A car, and loved to drive it in the Iron Ridge Parade. He was the bowling league secretary, enjoyed his hobby farm and traveling to Germany to visit family.

Otto is survived by his brother, Ervin (Janice) Fiedler of Iron Ridge; and also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Amy (Howard) Mayer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Otto’s name may be directed to St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, Wisconsin.

The Koepsell Funeral home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellh.com.