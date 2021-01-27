Overlien, Mary E.

MAUSTON - Mary E. Overlien, 80, died peacefully on Jan. 17, 2021. She is survived by her son, Jeff Overlien; her daughter, Jill (Marc) Maier; three grandchildren, Sydney, Mackenzie and Zachary Maier; along with her three sisters, Cheri Goodenough (Melrose, Wis.), Kathleen Stetzer (Black River Falls, Wis.) and Alice Schultz (Bozeman, Mont.).

Mary loved her family and devoted her life to enjoying time with her husband, Peter, and raising their two children. They were married for 59 years, and her death joins her together once again with her high school sweetheart and true love.

Born and raised in Melrose, Wis., she graduated from Melrose High School in 1958, after which she attended St. Francis School of Nursing where she received her registered nursing degree. After marrying Peter Overlien in 1961, Mary and Peter purchased a farm which they operated in Melrose while Mary started her nursing career at St. Mary's Hospital. They made the decision to move to Mauston where Mary continued to work as a nurse, first at the Mauston Hess Memorial Hospital, then the VA Medical Center -Tomah and later working for the Juneau County Nursing Service. After a move to Jefferson, Mary continued in the healthcare field, working for Planned Parenthood, before retiring and moving back to Mauston.