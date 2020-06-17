Overlien, Peter M.

Born and raised in Melrose, Wis., he graduated from Melrose High School in 1959, after which he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After marrying his high school sweetheart in 1961, he and his wife, Mary purchased a farm which they operated in Melrose for 7 years before he made the decision to move to Mauston, Wis. to begin a 33 year career as the County Executive Director with the ASCS - U.S. Department of Agriculture, first in Mauston for Juneau County and later in Jefferson, for Jefferson County, Wis. In 1981, Peter was recognized for outstanding achievement of his service in a ceremony in Washington D.C. in the U.S. Senate, awarding him with the Administrator Service Award. He received the National Publicity Award for a feature story written in 1982 for NASCOE (National Association of County Offices) He was also recognized for Outstanding Service to Agriculture for his leadership in both the Juneau County and Jefferson County offices in 2000.