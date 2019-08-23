BARABOO - Owen L. Hinrichs, 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Owen was born on Nov. 10, 1933, in Reedsburg, the son of Albert and Emma (Wegner) Hinrichs. On May 25, 1968, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Luther at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She preceded him in death on March 21, 1998.
Throughout his life, Owen worked various jobs which included Baraboo Sysco Foods, Ed Sorge Trucking and self-employed carpentry work for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling across the country, especially Alaska, and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Survivors include three sisters, Irene Rose, Elva Struck and Geraldine (Dennis) Klingenmeyer; brother, Robert (Rose) Hinrichs; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Geraldine; brother, Marvin Hinrichs; his parents; and several aunts, uncles and in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 624 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Reedsburg. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
