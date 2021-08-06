Pace, Joanne E.

PORTAGE - Joanne E. Pace, age 86, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Aspirus Tivoli Community in Portage. She was born on March 7, 1935, in Wautoma, to Marcus and Selma (Engelbretson) Hanneman. Joanne was a first grade teacher for 34 years in Portage, where she was loved by her students and fellow teachers. She married Dr. Charles Pace in 1989. Joanne loved to travel, read, go to movies and plays, and spend time with her friends.

Joanne is survived by her daughter, Dr. Terry (Darrell) Pace; son, Charles Pace; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, Howard Marcy; her husband; and two brothers, Hans Hanneman and Don Marcy.

A funeral service for Joanne will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Westfield with the Rev. Rodney Armon officiating. Burial will be in Westfield South Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences, visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.

Joanne's family would like to thank Karen Sanford for her 26 years of friendship and special care to Dr. Charles and Joanne during their stay in the nursing home.