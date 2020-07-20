Paff, Armin John

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN - Armin John Paff, 90, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by family. Armin was born on Sept. 30, 1929, in Oconto, Wis., the son of Arthur Benjamin Paff and Evelyn Velma Irvine Paff. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1949. Armin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 and boxed on the U.S. Air Force team, earning the USAF Europe boxing championship in 1952.

In 1953 he married the love of his life, Georgie Ann Kopvlas, and together they had four children: Armin, Greg, Karen and Gigi. He raised his family in the Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where Armin was a member of the church council and a youth leader.

Armin earned his Bachelor's degree at UW-Stevens Point and was a teacher for 12 years in the Sheboygan school district. While teaching he attended UW-Milwaukee earning his Master's degree as a reading specialist and in curriculum development. He worked for four years in Waupun with the CESA No. 6 agency before using his degree to serve the Waupun school district for 21 years as the Director of Instruction.

He served his community through the schools, his church and service organizations, serving twice as president of the Kiwanis Club where he was a member for 19-plus years, and also served on the Waupun Memorial Hospital board for six years.