Pagel, Bonnie J.

NORTH FREEDOM—Bonnie J. Pagel, age 79, of North Freedom, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital. She was born on Dec. 3, 1941, in LaValle, Wis., the daughter of Alexander and Cora (Carle) Macfarland. She was united in marriage to Marvin W. Pagel. Bonnie had been employed by Kline’s for over 20 years, and Milwaukee Valve retiring from there. She liked shopping, dancing, listening to and attending bands concerts. She enjoyed her time traveling to Portland, Ore., South Dakota, the Badlands, and the Upper Peninsula. She loved spending time with family, and was a loving, caring, giving person, and a wonderful mom. She bravely fought cancer since 2016.