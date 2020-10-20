Pagel, Charlotte M. (Heid)

Charlotte was born the daughter of Edmund and Evelyn (Prag) Heid on Feb. 21, 1950, in Beaver Dam. She was a Horicon High School graduate and then went on to the graduate school of banking and various other courses at Moraine Park Technical College. She was united in marriage to Eldred W. "Buddy" Pagel on Aug. 5, 1978, at St. Malachy in Horicon. She worked for West Bend Company for two years before working with Attorney Frederick R. Schwertfeger and then went on to become the Senior Vice President of the Horicon State Bank. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon.

Community and volunteering were near and dear to Charlotte. She spent countless hours giving back. She was a member and past president of the Horicon Chamber of Commerce as well as the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce. Charlotte was also a member of the Horicon Marsh Kiwanis Club, Horicon Lions Club, Friends of the Horicon Marsh, and on the board of the Beaver Dam Community Hospital. She served on the Horicon Area Foundation and Sword Financial Corporation. She also aided on the Elder Abuse Community and was a mentor in the Strive Program. Charlotte was the past chairperson of Horicon Marshdays, and was honored on Horicon High Schools Wall of Fame. She also delighted many area children by playing as Mrs. Claus for over 30 years. Always there to lend a hand, Charlotte will be truly missed.