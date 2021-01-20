Pagel, Lyle L.

Lyle was born in Beaver Dam on July 31, 1948, the son of Lorenz and Deloures (Kant) Pagel. He grew up farming on the family farm, and throughout his life he continued helping out local farmers. Lyle worked for Kreilkamp Trucking and the Dodge County Highway Department, where he enjoyed plowing snow. After retiring from the Highway Department, he continued trucking and moving heavy equipment, eventually retiring from JLP Trucking in Horicon. He then filled his time doing part-time jobs at the Dodge County Co-Op and Seneca Foods. Lyle loved trains, especially model trains, and would often go to train shows. He took pleasure in a good card game, especially Sheepshead, and truly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and attending their concerts. His other passions included riding his motorcycle, traveling the country, and camping. He was a member and usher at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.