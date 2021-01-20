Pagel, Marion Y.

WONEWOC - Marion Y. Pagel, age 91 years, of Wonewoc, Wis., was called to her eternal home in heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Marion was born on July 13, 1929, the daughter of Earl and Alma (Weber) Kimball. She was the fourth child of seven, LeRoy, Grover, Wanda, Frieda, Roland and Alice.

Marion married Charles Pagel on Sept. 8, 1945, at St. Paul's Parsonage in Wonewoc. They had five children, Barb, Warren, Danny, Angie and Robert.

She worked at the Wonewoc Bakery for many years and also was the baker at the Wonewoc High School. She also had worked at the Gambles Store in Wonewoc.

Marion loved gardening and growing flowers; baking wedding and birthday cakes; and sewing, making quilts and crocheting. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc and very active in the Ladies Aide, doing a lot of work at the church. She was a very kind and loving person and especially loved her family. She will be remembered for her family reunions and picture taking.

We will never forget all the teenage parties at Mom's house; she fed everybody. The grandchildren will never forget all the beautiful Christmas Eve parties; our home was filled with lots of love, joy and laughter.