Painter, Rochelle

SPRING VALLEY - Rochelle Painter, age 78, of Spring Valley, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

Rochelle was born Oct. 2, 1941, to Lester and Bernice (Knutson) Jensen on the family farm in Cady Township, St. Croix County Wisconsin. She grew up in Wilson and attended Cady Lane Elementary School. Rochelle attended Spring Valley High School, graduating with the class of 1959. She furthered her education at UW-River Falls, earning a bachelor's degree, with a major in education, in 1963. After graduating from UW-RF, Rochelle taught school for about five years in Amery, Wis., and one year in Bloomington, Minn.

On June 14, 1969, Rochelle married John Painter at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville, Wis. John and Rochelle moved to Juneau, Wis., where they both took teaching positions in the Juneau School District. Rochelle retired after 28 years of teaching. Rochelle was an active member of her church, in Juneau. She was also a member of the library board and the Jaycees and Jaycettes and held offices at a state level.