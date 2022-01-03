Palmer, Anthony A.

LODI—Anthony A. Palmer, age 73, of Lodi, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. Anthony, son of Chandler and Annie Palmer was born Oct. 28, 1948. He graduated from Webb High School, class of 1966. On Nov. 11, 1967 he was united in marriage to Sharon Powers. Anthony proudly served in the US Army from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1970. He was employed by Oscar Mayer for over 30 years until his retirement. Anthony loved spending time at his house in the country. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan, watching the Badgers, Bucks, Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Anthony’s family will remember him for enjoying the simple things in life and his great sense of humor. Family was a meaningful part of his life, he greatly treasured his time spent with them.