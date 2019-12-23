Pamela Godfrey, 63, of Cape Coral, Fla. and Hustisford, Wis.

CAPE CORAL, FLA. / HUSTISFORD, WIS. - Pamela Kay Godfrey, age 63, of Cape Coral, Fla. and Hustisford, Wis. passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born on Jan. 9, 1956, to Clarence “Bill” and Geraldine “Gerry” (Anderson) Geary.

Pam is survived by her loving spouse, George; her mother; her children, Jake, Andrea, Morgan, Deb, Todd, Rob, Laura, Tia, and Kevin; her grandchildren, Violet, Jordyn, Wyatt, Grace, Reed, Anderson and Natalina; and many more family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pam was married to her soulmate George on Dec. 10, 2005, in Baraboo, Wis.

She worked as a donor coordinator for Home Health United for fifteen years. She loved to travel with George, and was blessed to see much of the world with him. She cherished her close relationships with her children, and absolutely doted on her grandchildren. Pam taught everyone she loved how to seek out their happiness and truly enjoy life.

A celebration of Pam’s life will be on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Emanuel United Methodist Church, 101 14th St, Baraboo, WI 53913 at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1-3 p.m.