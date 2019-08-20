WISCONSIN DELLS - Pamela Ann Henry, born to Darrell and Rita (Cook) Schulz, came as a blessing on April 17, 1961.
On Aug. 14, 2019, at age 58, in Augusta, Georgia, Pam's courageous battle with cancer ended. A celebration of her amazing life will be held in Wisconsin next spring.
Pam graduated high honors at Wisconsin Dells High School. She continued her education at the University of Baraboo. Pam married her high school sweetheart, Gregory Henry, May 31, 1980. Pam was a dedicated United States Army wife and mother.
She treasured her three loving children and four precious grandchildren with all her heart. Pam was happy helping and blessing others; picking up the wounded and pouring endless care into them. Her hands were rarely still. She found joy in sewing, crocheting, making quilts and blankets and teaching others to do the same. She was continually blessing homes with the results of her many talents. She created a family heritage quilt and an ancestry book that will be treasured by many generations.
Pam's life was a true example of her Loving Father and Savior. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and loyal friend. She truly showed the fruits of the spirit; Joy, Peace, Love, Patience, Kindness and Goodness. Her soul and memories will live on!
She will be missed by her loving husband of 39 years, Gregory Henry; children, Teresa May, Matthew Henry (Ashlee) and Anthony Henry; grandchildren, Micah, Jamian, Cohen and Azaria; parents, Darrell and Rita Schulz; and mother-in-law, Nancy Dorado; sisters, Cherie Coon (Rick) and Cheryl Blumberg (Tom); brothers, Brian Schulz (Terry) and Kevin Schulz (Aimee); sisters-in-law, Dianne (Lee) Stewart and Brenda (Rick) Urban and multiple nieces and nephews and the many friends and people whose lives were touched by Pam. We know Pam is now with her grandparents, Raymond and Hesper Cook and Lloyd and Verna Schulz; father-in-law, Clarence Henry; nephew, Nicholas; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
