Nov. 13, 1954—Jan. 10, 2023

PORTAGE – Pamela Jean Miller-Krueger, age 68, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Pam was born on November 13, 1954, in Portage, WI, the daughter of William and Marilyn (Pearson) Hewitt.

Pam was very outgoing and enjoyed working with people. She worked a majority of her career in customer service. Over the years, Pam worked at Sally Jane’s Bakery, Pick ‘n Save, Family Dollar and most recently at Moto Mart.

Pam enjoyed fishing, painting, and gardening; she was always looking for something to grow. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family and was able to take a trip to South Dakota with her dad, son, daughter, and families this summer.

She is survived by her husband, Neil; father, Bill Hewitt; son, Cory (Jennifer) Miller; daughter, Kelly (Brian) Calkins; grandchildren: Emily and Isiah Miller, and Jacob and Madelyn Calkins; brother, Kim Hewitt; sister, Cindy (Bryon) Landon; her beloved dog, Jack; other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn.

A memorial service will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in, Portage, WI, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.