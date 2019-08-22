COLUMBUS - Pamela L. Hollander, age 67, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born on July 12, 1952, in Columbus to Charles and Lucille (Peters) Berg and grew up in a large extended family. Pam was a 1970 graduate of the Columbus High School, then began working at Earl's Cafe. She was married to Donald Hollander on June 23, 1973, in Columbus and on December 7, 1974, their daughter, Kim was born. Pam was employed at the Columbus Community Hospital in the dietary department for 32 years. She enjoyed family gatherings, reading and flower shopping. Her correspondence by card, note or letters were lengthy and heartfelt.
Pam was an amazing mother, with wit, charm and a keen sense of humor. But most of all, she was a one of a kind grandmother. She loved Taylor, Micaela and Zoe more than life itself. She gave them advice, learned to text to humor them and gave the best embrace. Time with them, doing anything or nothing at all, was her greatest joy. She taught unconditional love, kindness, courage, patience and compassion. Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Jeff) Zittel of Columbus; three grandchildren, Taylor, Micaela and Zoe; a brother, Chuck (Ann) Berg of Fall River; two nephews, Jeffrey (Ashley Fischer) Berg and Douglas (Morgan) Berg and their daughter Madolyn; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at the Olivet Congregational U.C.C. Rev. Ruth Bradshaw will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at KESTRAL RIDGE GOLF CLUB, 900 Avalon Rd., Columbus. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com. She had the eyes that saw the best, a heart that forgave the worst, a mind that forgot the bad and a soul that never lost faith.
