June 2, 1955—Jan. 6, 2023

REEDSBURG—Pamela “Pam” McNamara, age 67, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Pam, daughter of LaVern and Florence (Cronn) McGilvra was born June 2, 1955 in Baraboo.

She worked for the State of Wisconsin for 13 years in Madison, she also worked for Lands’ End in Reedsburg for 19 years. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, knitting and many more crafts.

Survivors include her husband, John; and her sons: Jeremy and Michael McNamara; brothers: Michael and Steve Hasz; sisters: Marilyn Zipsie, and Patricia McGilvra; along with many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Robert and Larry Hasz.

A graveside service will be held February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Otter Creek Cemetery in Sumpter Township. Redlin-Ertz is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.redlin-ertzfuneralhome.com