Pamperin, Wilbur M.

LOMIRA - Wilbur M. Pamperin, 90, of Lomira, left Hope Health and Rehab in Lomira to be with his Lord and Savior and to be reunited with his wife, Jeanine, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Wilbur was born on April 5, 1930, to Fredrick and Dorathea (Hoffman) Pamperin. He was united in marriage to Jeanine Schaumberg on Feb. 23, 1952, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lomira. Wilbur was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lomira. He farmed in the town of Theresa, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, watching the Packers and the Brewers play, and polka music. Most of all, Wilbur loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his six children, Judy (Jim) Thull, Cindy (Gary) Fredrick, David (Eileen) Pamperin, Karen (John) Buschman, Roger (Tina) Pamperin and Larry Pamperin; his grandchildren, Jennifer Dippel, Jacob Thull, Julie Korth, JoAnne Gerhartz, Jonathan Thull, Angie Krizan, Christopher Fredrick, Troy Fredrick, Jason Pamperin, Michael Pamperin, Amy Vindhurst, Katelyn Buschman, Kristy Buschman, Brenna Pamperin, Tyler Pamperin, Hailey Pamperin; and many great-grandchildren. Wilbur is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanine, in 2018; two brothers, Rudy and Victor; two sisters, Agnes and Edna; and an infant son, Glenn.