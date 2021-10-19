Pankow, Janice K. "Shorty"

MCFARLAND - Janice K. "Shorty" Pankow, age 76, of McFarland, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. She was born on July 14, 1945, in Kankakee, Ill., the daughter of Raymond and Ellen (Marquis) Legris.
Janice is survived by her life partner, Jerry Ring and their beloved dog, Rocky; daughter, Cathy (Paul) Werwinski; three sons, Brad (Jeanne) Pankow, Tom (Faye) Pankow and Mark (Kim) Pankow; stepdaughter, Christy (Jeff) Parkinson; stepson, Andrew Ring; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 10 sisters; two brothers; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Shorty's life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Luke House, 310 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, WI 53703, would be appreciated by the family. Feeding others was a labor of love for Shorty. These memorials will feed those in need, in her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
