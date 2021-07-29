Papke, Milton E. Jr.

WINNECONNE - Milton E. Papke Jr., age 76, of Winneconne, Wis., died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh. He was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Waupun, to the late Milton Sr. and Mathilda (Koch) Papke. Milt was a 1962 graduate of Waupun High School. On Jan. 9, 1965, he married Karen Ostrom, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 7, 1989. On July 16, 1994, he married Lorraine Hiemstra Venema.

Milt's work career included the Wisconsin State Prison in Waupun, working as a lab technician at the Waupun hospital, and in 2000 he retired from Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam. Upon his retirement, Milt and Lorraine moved to Winneconne, mainly because of his love of fishing and the many waterways to fish.

Surviving Milton are his wife of 27 years, Lorraine Papke; two children, Derek Papke and Monica Thomas; grandchildren, Desiree, India, Mariah, Vanessa, and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Aliahna, Natalie, Addison, Emma, Graceland, and Rose; step-children, Lorinda Janaky, Michael (Melanie) Venema, and Alicia (Greg) Kelma; eight step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Ray and Jane Papke and Dolly Papke; and other relatives and friends.

Along with his parents and first wife, Karen, Milt was also preceded in death by a brother, Dale Papke.