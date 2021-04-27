Parker-Sage, Rae H.

BEAVER DAM - Rae H. Parker-Sage went home to the Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 25, 2021, after a brief illness.

Rae is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pamela, of Beaver Dam; daughter, Susan; and son, James, both of Las Vegas, Nev.

Rae was career military and, after retirement, worked in Italy and Germany. He returned to the United States in 1981. Rae also delivered papers in Beaver Dam for nine years. Rae will be greatly missed.

The visitation will be at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS, 705 E. Burnett St. in Beaver Dam, on Friday, April 30 from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

