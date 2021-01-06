Parlier, Robert Cecil

DEFOREST - Robert Cecil Parlier, 82, of DeForest, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena. He was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Michigan, the son of Clifford and Isebelle (Bennett) Parlier. He was united in marriage to Judith Bury on Jan. 10, 1961. Robert was a diesel mechanic for most of his professional career. He also enjoyed camping for 31 years together with his family, and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; four children, Todd (Katie) Parlier of Rio, Tammy (Peter) Graham of Rockford, Ill., Sherrie (Merlin) Bliefernecht of DeForest, and Laura Koltes of DeForest; grandchildren, Daniel and Dorothy Bliefernecht, Robert Tenjuin, Jessica (Kyle) Chandler, Stacy (Michael) Seleskie, and Thomas Koltes; one great-grandchild, Madelynn, and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and one brother.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at the Columbia Healthcare Center for Bob's care. Memorials in Bob's memory may be made to the Columbia Healthcare Center or Alzheimer's research. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.