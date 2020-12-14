Parpart, Darlene Mae (Stapes)

COLUMBUS—December 11, 2020, our Heavenly Father welcomed our amazing, beloved mother. She is now at peace, joining her loving husband and other family to include a mother she so dearly loved and lost suddenly at the age of 16. We believe it was that loss that made her the best mother four girls could ever ask for, leaving us with a lifetime of beautiful memories to cherish.

Darlene was a kind hard-working woman that always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved shopping with her daughters, playing cards, dominos, or bingo with anyone wanting to play or simply socializing with friends. When dad was alive, they shared a love for traveling, going to plays, and knew of all the good places in the area to eat.

She is survived by her daughters Pam (Ron) Erickson, Joyce (Larry) Meyer, Penny (Joe) Heimsch, Rocky (Fred) Lamp, grand and great grandchildren Keith (Megan) Erickson, Michelle (Brian) Christensen, Matthew (Katie) Heimsch, Caleb (Abu) Lamp, McKenna Lamp, Keegan Lamp, Ryan, Caitlyn, Rebekah, Mikayla, Madison and Ember.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Lloyd Parpart, parents Marvin and Frances Stapes, brother Clifford Stapes, grandmother Ella Bharnes, aunt and uncle’s Mildred (Blondie) and Ray Henkel and Wilbert Bharnes, 1 granddaughter, Rachael and numerous in-laws.