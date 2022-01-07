Paske, Doris May

Doris was born on Oct. 7, 1929, in Portage, the daughter of George and Cora (Astle) Krueger. She graduated from Poynette High School. Doris was married to Herman Paske in Portage on Sept. 20, 1952. Together they owned and operated Hermies Haven in Caledonia. Doris also worked at Rayovac in Portage and retired after 17 years. She was the caregiver of the family, but especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. Doris' Friday hair appointments with the girls at Precision Hair Design were special to her. Everyone who saw her complimented her hair, which was the one thing she did for herself. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.