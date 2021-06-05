Paske, John James

He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1964, which is where he met his lifelong partner and eternal soulmate, Kathryn “Kay” Greene. John and Kay were united in marriage at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baraboo on May 7, 1966. After graduating high school, John followed in the footsteps of his father-in-law, John Durlin Greene, and began his 40-year career as an electrician with Robert J Nickles Electric. In 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country for four years while stationed in Taiwan during the Vietnam War. He began building and investing in real estate at a young age and created a successful business, which he enjoyed through his retirement.

John’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his two children, Erica and Matthew, and his four grandchildren: Durlin, Grace, Ava and Vivian. The extended family of 10 enjoyed many incredible memories, from Sunday dinners to traveling together to long weekends at their cottage on Swan Lake and at their home in Las Sendas, Ariz. They made many memories fishing, boating, swimming, having s’mores around the fire and just spending time together. He also enjoyed taking the entire family on numerous vacations; perhaps his favorite was the Alaskan Cruise where the family celebrated John and Kay’s 50th wedding anniversary. John attended most of his children and grandchildren’s activities. He was there to support and cheer for his grandchildren and was often lovingly referred to as “G-Pa” by both his family and the many people that came to know him. He also loved taking his grandchildren for ice cream in his 1966 Chevy Malibu.