Paske, Winifred Joyce

PORTAGE - Winifred Joyce Paske, age 93, of Portage died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Divine Savior in Portage.
Joyce was born on Feb. 11, 1927 to Max and Ida (Grover) Sainsbury in Rock Springs.
Joyce graduated from Endeavor High school, attended Stevens Point, where she received her normal teaching degree. Her first job was at Dog Hollow School, a one room schoolhouse in the Caledonia hills grades 1-8.
Joyce met Lester Paske when she was a teacher, burning papers in the spring, Les saw the smoke from his home farm and thought that things were too hot at the school, really, he wanted to meet the new school teacher. They married on Jan. 1, 1949 at the Moundville United Methodist Church, during a blizzard.
Joyce took a break from teaching to raise their four children. Returning to teach in 1960 at Lincoln School in Decorah Township, then retired from Caledonia school in 1978.
Joyce and Les enjoyed going out for fish with friends and family, music, enjoyed traveling and driving the Caledonia hills. She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, VFW Auxiliary and Idle Hour Homemakers.
Joyce is survived by son Mark (Janelle) Paske their children Jeffrey (Natalie) Paske, Lukas and Evan; Nathan (Jen) Paske, Nick, Brayden and Maxwell; son Max (Mary Ann) Paske, their children Adam and Lisa; daughter Bonnie (Michael) Mulhern; their children Stacy (Thomas) Davenport, Hannah and Mariah. Danny (Becky) Mulhern, Klair, Leslie (Jacob) Ciolkosz, Callie and Caitlin. Daughter Carol (Richard) Beckett, their children Mitchell (Jessica) Beckett, Chase and Cole, Tyler (Angie) Beckett Mycah and Mya, Tony (Jennifer) Beckett Vance and Vivian. Survivors also include two sisters Nova (Kenneth) Kyburz, Reva (Darwin) Barron; two sisters-in-law Doris Paske and Angela Hosig, many nieces' nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Les (July 2001); two granddaughters LeAnn Marie and Kari Ann; three brothers; and two sisters in laws James (Emma) Sainsbury, Herbert (Carol) Sainsbury and Max Sainsbury.
Due to the Pandemic, private family funeral services will be held for Joyce, burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Caledonia Township.
Memorials may be given in Joyce's name to the Portage Food Pantry or St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Association.
Special thanks to the staff at Tivoli where Joyce made her home for the last 10 years, where she was the "Official" greeter for new residents.
"Tell everyone you see, Hi from me"
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com)is assisting the family with arrangements.
