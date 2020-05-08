Paske, Winifred Joyce

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE - Winifred Joyce Paske, age 93, of Portage died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Divine Savior in Portage.

Joyce was born on Feb. 11, 1927 to Max and Ida (Grover) Sainsbury in Rock Springs.

Joyce graduated from Endeavor High school, attended Stevens Point, where she received her normal teaching degree. Her first job was at Dog Hollow School, a one room schoolhouse in the Caledonia hills grades 1-8.

Joyce met Lester Paske when she was a teacher, burning papers in the spring, Les saw the smoke from his home farm and thought that things were too hot at the school, really, he wanted to meet the new school teacher. They married on Jan. 1, 1949 at the Moundville United Methodist Church, during a blizzard.

Joyce took a break from teaching to raise their four children. Returning to teach in 1960 at Lincoln School in Decorah Township, then retired from Caledonia school in 1978.

Joyce and Les enjoyed going out for fish with friends and family, music, enjoyed traveling and driving the Caledonia hills. She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, VFW Auxiliary and Idle Hour Homemakers.