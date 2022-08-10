Nov. 11, 1924—Aug. 6, 2022

VERONA—Pat Kutzke, 97, of Verona, passed away August 6, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born on November 11, 1924, in Portage, the daughter of the late Justice of Peace Frank P. and Marie M. (Shannon) Ladenberger.

Pat graduated from Portage High School in 1942 and married the one and only love of her life, Carlton “Carty” E. Kutzke, on September 21, 1943, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage.

She worked at Kress Meat Packing of Waterloo and Menasha Corporation of Watertown before becoming her “own boss” when she and Carty bought and operated the Little Rock Motel in Dodgeville.

Pat is survived by her eleven children: Mary Kutzke, Verona, Carl (Linda) Kutzke, Lake Mils, Pat (Steve) Kohn, Madison, Mike (Kimeron) Kutzke, Dodgeville, Katy (Elmer) Blachowiak, Dousman, Holly (Pat) Chwala, Watertown, Sue Clark, Poynette, Peter Kutzke, Madison, Garth (Debbie) Kutzke, Eleva, Dave Kutzke, Waynesville, NC, and Geri Kutzke, Dodgeville; a sister, Mary Sommers, Cambria; several grand-, great-, and great-great-grandchildren that includes five sets of five -generations. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister, Betty Pritchard; son-in-law, Jeffrey Clark; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Kutzke; granddaughter, Angel Kutzke; grandson, Paul Kaiser and great-grandson, Mikey VandenBerg.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 307 W. Cook St., Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Salvation Army or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.