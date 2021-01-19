Pate, Patricia (Hicks)

PORTAGE – Patricia (Hicks) Pate, 90, born on July 24, 1930, passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 17, 2021. Pat was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., and grew up in Charleroi, Pa. After finishing school Pat moved with her family to Kokomo, Ind., where she later enlisted in the Women's Army Corp (WAC). Upon completing basic training at Camp Lee, Va., she then transferred to Fort Sheridan, Ill., where she met and later married her late husband, Sgt. 1st Class Donald James Pate (upon his return from Korea). They then moved to his hometown of Portage, Wis., where they made it their family home since that time with Pat having been involved in their church and community from the start.

Pat was busy as a full-time mother, as well as having been employed in a number of retailers in Portage, as well as being a business owner selling home décor, interior furnishings and cosmetics.

For enjoyment she absolutely loved reading and could get lost in a book and move onto the next in mere days. Music was another form of pure enjoyment for her; she loved vintage through classical to old and modern gospel. She also truly loved gardening in her flowerbeds and watching the wildlife frolic.

Pat loved her children and grandchildren more than anything and considered them her greatest gift and achievement.