Pate, Patricia L.

PORTAGE – Patricia L. Pate, age 90, of Portage, died on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Aspirus Divine Savior Tivoli.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). A complete obituary will follow.