Patefield, Carol George

When he retired in 1984, Pate took up woodworking with typical dedication. For the next 34 years he made wonderful furniture, signs, and hundreds of useful and beautiful objects. He also for many years cut, split, stacked and sold firewood, drafting his three children as assistants, who were at first reluctant but later all became enthusiasts themselves. He taught them the value and satisfaction to be found in physical labor. He was still making and selling firewood at the age of 86.

Pate also nurtured his children’s love of horses and riding. After riding as a child, he took up riding again in his 40s as he and his children began riding and horse showing. He served as president of the Southern Wisconsin Timed Events Association in 1969. He and Pat raised Appaloosas on their farm in Poynette. They also began raising sheep and in 1989 along with Pat was named Master Shepherd by the Wisconsin Central Sheep Producers.

Pate was an avid hunter and took several trips to the west to hunt antelope, mule deer, and pheasants. He shared a hunting shack in northern Wisconsin with a group of friends, including Bob Luedke, his lifelong best buddy. They enjoyed many years of deer and turkey hunting and lots of good times.