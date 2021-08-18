Patrenets, John

LAKE DELTON - John Patrenets, age 68, of Lake Delton, Wis., died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.

A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at PICHA FUNERAL HOME, 120 E. Adams Street in Lake Delton, Wis.

John was born March 21, 1953, in Carrollville, Wis., the son of Norbert and Florence (Meyers) Patrenets, and grew up in Racine, Wis. Following high school he served in the U.S. Army in the early 1970s and was stationed in Korea. In July of 1983, he married Jean Fruehauf in Oshkosh, Wis.

John and Jean moved to the Wisconsin Dells area in 1988 from Milwaukee.

John's interests included bowling, scuba diving, coin collecting and video games. He truly enjoyed nature and spent many hours watching deer, birds and all the wildlife by his home. He enjoyed listening to NPR and watching nature programs on television. He was especially fond of his dear cat, Wally.

John is survived by his wife, Jean; brother, James Patrenets; sister, Sharon Phillips; sister-in-law, Kristine Patrenets; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Red Cross.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884