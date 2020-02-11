Patricia A. Carlin / Sr. Mary David Joseph, age 54, of Beaver Dam

Visitation for Patricia will be at St. Katharine Drexel Parish – Mission Hall on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:50 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mission Hall at 12:00 noon with Fr. Michael Erwin officiating. Burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery in Lost Lake Cemetery.

Patricia was born on April 28, 1965 in Columbus, Wis. to the late Russell and Delores (Heller) Carlin. She graduated from Fall River High School in 1983. Patricia enter the Franciscan Order of Sisters in 1984 and took the name Sr. Mary David Joseph. She did mission work and worked as a nurse. She also worked as a nurse’s aide at the former Beaver Dam Care Center. Patricia lived life to the fullest; there was never a dull moment with her. One of her favorite games was the dice game Farkle and Patricia was the self-named Farkle Queen. More than anything, Patricia loved spending time with her little Honey-Bunny, her great-niece, Abigail.