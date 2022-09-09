Oct. 2, 1931—Sept. 8, 2022

PORTAGE—Patricia A. Condo left this world on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Pat was born in Brainerd, MN on October 2, 1931, the daughter of Esther (Zamzow) Condo, who preceded her in death on August 3, 1982, and Everett J. Condo, who died in Seattle, WA on August 14, 1942.

Pat and her mother came to Portage after the death of her father in 1942. She graduated from Portage High School, Class of 1950.

Pat worked in Milwaukee until 1964, when she returned to Portage and was employed by the First National Bank for nearly 30 years.

She is survived by several cousins.

At Pat’s request, private services will be held. Burial will be in Silver Lake Cemetery.

I came, tasted life and liked the flavor . . .

Memorials can be made to the Portage United Methodist Church.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.