MARKESAN - Patricia A. Gigstead, age 90, of Markesan, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Barrett House in Markesan. Pat was born on Jan. 9, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Alfred and Beata (Rathjen) Beyers. She held various jobs throughout her working years. Pat was a secretary for the Milwaukee Police Department, a secretary at Ripon College, prior owner of Coach Light Supper Club of Princeton, a customer service representative for Land Ends and a sales representative for the Rockford Map Company. She had previously been married to Donald R. Gigstead.
Pat was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Princeton. She loved to sew, read, cook, and travel. With her sewing skills, she made many items for her grandchildren over the years. She also enjoyed traveling in Wisconsin and visiting with people. Pat was an excellent cook. Her spunky personality was enjoyed by many.
Patricia is survived by her children, Melissa Kelbe of Fishers, N.Y., J.J. (Laura) Gigstead of Markesan; three grandchildren, Robert (Krista) Kelbe of Pittsburgh, Pa., David Kelbe of Dunedin, New Zealand, Linse Kelbe of New York City; great-grandchildren, Joy, Isaiah Kelbe and soon-to-be born baby boy, Kelbe; brother, Delfred (Sandra) Beyers of Sun City, Fla.; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Beata Beyers; brother, LaVerne Beyers; son-in-law, Richard Kelbe.
A funeral service for Patricia A. Gigstead will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 226 S. Clinton St., in Princeton. Pastor John Stelter will officiate. Patricia will be laid to rest in Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wis. at a later date. Please visit our website at www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Patricia with her family. A memorial has been established in Pat’s name and may be sent to the Wachholz and Sons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 115, Princeton, WI 54968.
The family of Patricia Gigstead would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers, owners and managers at the Barrett House in Markesan for the exceptional care that was given to Pat.
