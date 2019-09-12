Patricia A. “Trisha” Wyss, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, with her family by her side, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Burial following service will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday morning from 10:00 until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Patricia was born August 22, 1956, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Martha (Ekberg) Nemitz. She was raised in the Wisconsin Dells area and lived on her 5th generation Nemitz/Ekberg family farm near Davis Corners. If you knew her you knew her passion was horses. She was a member of Badger Horse Shows, Wisconsin High School Rodeo, RCA, PRCA and won countless Rodeo Queen contestant pageants. She competed for Miss Rodeo USA representing Wisconsin in 1975 at the National Finals Rodeo, 'NFR' in Oklahoma City, Okla.
She enjoyed her many years being employed at the Tommy Bartlett Ski Sky Stage show in Wisconsin Dells. She later went on to Earn her Masters-Degree at Viterbo University in education. She loved being an educator and was employed at Westfield Elementary School as an all day Kindergarten teacher for 25 years. After retirement she continued to substitute teach.
Every moment spent with her grandchildren, was cherished time for her. She also loved to spend time with her husband, Mike, on their pontoon, at their cabin they built together, riding horses and hunting.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Michael Wyss of Wisconsin Dells; daughters, Abby (Dan) Martin of Bernard, Iowa and Morgan and Jessie; step-children; David (Suzie) Wyss of Melrose, Wis., Josh (Heather) Wyss of Alma Center, Wis., and Lee (Sara) Wyss of Eleva, Wis.. She leaves behind 16 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Robert Nemitz; and sister, Joanne.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com. 608-253-7884
