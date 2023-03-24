March 7, 1942—March 21, 2023

PORTAGE – Patricia A. “Tykie” Simonson, age 81, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Tykie was born on March 7, 1942, in Portage, the daughter of Clifford “Rocky” and Mary (Mittelstaedt) Moran.

She was married to Tommy Simonson on November 11, 1961. He preceded her in death on September 11, 2018. She had worked for the Portage School System for many years alongside her good friend, Gary O’Hearn, and then as a travel agent. Tykie was a member of the ‘60’s Chicks”, a group of best friends from high school. Family was of Number 1 importance to her, always hosting any and every holiday. She always loved a full house and a full cup of coffee.

She is survived by her daughters: Dawn and Dan Ableman and Julie and James (Murphy) Paske; her grandchildren: Lynzy (Miah) Helm, Jake and Shane Ableman, Rachel (Craig) Erpelding, Sami (Brent Hemb) Behnke, Liberty (Justin) Harris; her great-grandchildren: Brecken, Khloe, MaKinley, Lincoln, Daxxon, Mercy, Daisie, Violet; special friends: Carol, Judy, Snorky, Mary and Jay, Gretchen, Bill and Steve; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tommy, and two sisters: Kathy Hilgendorf and Emmy Raimer, and her good friend, Judy Rous.

At Tykie’s request, there will be no services at this time. “Her house, her rules”.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek for his exceptional care over the years; also, the staff of Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital for their wonderful care of their mother. Additionally, they would like to thank the staff of Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage.

Tykie was so loved by her friends and family and will be forever missed.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.