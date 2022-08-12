Feb. 1, 1944—Aug. 2, 2022

REEDSBURG—Patricia Ann Bullard, 78, of Reedsburg, passed away on August 2, 2022 at Select Specialty Care Hospital in Madison.

Pat was born February 1, 1944, in Baraboo, WI the daughter of Walter and Selma Ruda. Pat married Jerry D. Bullard on July 9, 1977, in Pasadena, CA.

Pat graduated from Baraboo High School and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she received her B.A. degree in 1967.

She taught History in the Beloit and Monroe school systems before moving to California where she worked with the Methodist Church in Pasadena. She then took a position with Cal-Tech as an Administrative Assistant with the Chemistry Department.

She retired from Cal-Tech in 2001. At that time, Jerry also retired from his engineering position at TRW and they moved from southern California to the Reedsburg/Baraboo area.

Pat found joy and comfort when she moved back to this area to be closer to her mother, sister, brother and their families, which she loved. She also soon found ways to interact and become a positive contributor within her community.

She was involved with the historical society, the Buckhorn neighborhood association and particularly enjoyed the reading adventures and camaraderie with friends in her book club. Her love of nature was exemplified by her involvement with birding groups and being a member responsible for counting and reporting her sightings to the organization.

Pat was a beloved member and leader of the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Baraboo. Her Church family describes her as having a loving heart, an infectious smile, and a willing spirit. She was both a committed leader and tireless worker. As a leader, Pat chaired every major committee in the Church at some time. She was skilled at guiding and organizing while never losing sight of the mission to “do all the good you can”. An enduring legacy will be the adult study group “With All Your Mind” that she co-founded with her husband and led for years. She was especially dedicated to the youth of the Church and generously supported all they did.

Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend Jerry, and her parents Walter and Selma Ruda. She is survived by her sister Janet Schlieckau (Henry) of Reedsburg; her brother Ken Ruda (Pat) of La Crosse; her sister-in-law Jackie Johnson (Jim) of Booneville, MS; nieces: Alexa Farah (Jarron) and Chelsea Shaw (Billy) of Minneapolis; nephews: Jeff Schlieckau (Karen) of Cottage Grove, Jason Schlieckau (Shawn) of Cambridge and Jeremy Schlieckau (Jamie) of Waukesha; many grand-nieces, grand-nephews; and a community of beloved friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church of Baraboo, 615 S. Broadway St., with Rev. Cathy Christman officiating. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, to view the service please visit the Baraboo First UMC Facebook page at the date and time of the service. www.facebook.com/barabooumc.

Those who wish to remember Pat may consider memorials to the Baraboo First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund or The Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter.

The family would like to thank the staff at Select Specialty Care Hospital and Meriter Hospital, both of Madison, and the Reedsburg Hospital for the care they provided. A special thank you is extended to Dr. Serik of the Select Hospital staff for his tender care, counseling and compassion during a difficult time.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.