Feb. 17, 1948—May 6, 2022

PORTAGE—Patricia Ann “Pat” Plutowski, age 74, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Pat was born on February 17, 1948, in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Musiedlak) Plutowski. She lived on a farm as a child. Her family later moved to Milwaukee, where she took a job at the county courthouse. She worked there for many years until she felt she wanted to move back to the farm. Pat lived there the rest of her life. She worked for 20-years at the post office, while farming as well. Pat certainly put in many long days. We will all miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Joseph Plutowski; her brother, Joseph; and her sister, Mary.

She is survived by her nephew, Joseph (Carolyn) Plutowski; and niece, Jane Krzesowiak; grandnieces: Mary, Melissa, Andrea, Bethany and Leah; many cousins and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. A lunch reception will follow. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, in Briggsville.