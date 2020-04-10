Patricia Ann Stancer, 87 of Rio, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia, (Pat) was born in Rio on July 13, 1932, along with her identical twin sister Priscilla (Puss), to Gordon and Hazel (Eagen) Heft.
She graduated from Rio High School in 1950. Her first marriage brought her a son, Donald Gunderson Jr. (Donnie) whom she dearly loved. After that marriage dissolved, she took a job at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage caring for women in the labor and delivery ward. This was a job she truly loved!
She later met and married Byron (Ben) Stancer. Ben brought four young children to the marriage and they made a new home for their blended family in Rio. Pat was a lifelong member of the Living Gospel Church. It was important to her that the family attend church and Sunday School as was her tradition.
Ben thought it would be better for her to get a job in town to be close to the children since he worked in Madison. She left her job at the hospital and began a job at the Racine Glove Factory in Rio that lasted more than 30 years. They always had a dog or two. The latest was Buddy. Buddy would spend the entire day on Mom’s lap if she would let him.
Pat loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved and cherished all of the time and travels with Ben and her sister and brother-in-law Puss and Bob. The girls truly were “joined at the hip.”
After retirement, Pat enjoyed traveling to visit family, watching cooking and game shows, baking, and playing Euchre. She also loved her long lunches with her old classmates Lucille, Dave and Bev, Shirley, Red and Ava, and Mary. As they said in a card to her before she passed “We will meet again someday over the rainbow.”
Pat is survived by her son Steven (Gail) Stancer of Santee, Calif.; daughters, Peggy (John) Moll of Poynette, Shari (Rick) Kleist of Rio, and Janet (Ricki) Millard of Sturgeon Bay; daughter-in law, Lucy Gunderson of Mount Holly, N.C., and niece Patti (Mike) Lindert of Wisconsin Dells. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and other nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Byron; her son and best friend, Donnie; her brother and sister-in-law, Gordon (Gwen) Heft, Jr., her sister and brother-in-law, Priscilla (Robert) Teeter; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Joan Stancer, Robert and Shirley Stancer, brother-in-law, Jim Miller; her niece, Deborah (Heft) Genrich; and her nephew, Rodney Teeter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Our thanks to Agrace Hospice and Pastor Karrie for their help during this difficult time. Mom, May God give you His rest and His peace that you so deserve. We will always remember your beautiful smile and your warm heart. We love you!! Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Rio is serving the family.
