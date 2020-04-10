× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia Ann Stancer, 87 of Rio, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia, (Pat) was born in Rio on July 13, 1932, along with her identical twin sister Priscilla (Puss), to Gordon and Hazel (Eagen) Heft.

She graduated from Rio High School in 1950. Her first marriage brought her a son, Donald Gunderson Jr. (Donnie) whom she dearly loved. After that marriage dissolved, she took a job at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage caring for women in the labor and delivery ward. This was a job she truly loved!

She later met and married Byron (Ben) Stancer. Ben brought four young children to the marriage and they made a new home for their blended family in Rio. Pat was a lifelong member of the Living Gospel Church. It was important to her that the family attend church and Sunday School as was her tradition.

Ben thought it would be better for her to get a job in town to be close to the children since he worked in Madison. She left her job at the hospital and began a job at the Racine Glove Factory in Rio that lasted more than 30 years. They always had a dog or two. The latest was Buddy. Buddy would spend the entire day on Mom’s lap if she would let him.