Sept. 27, 1945—Dec. 19, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Patricia Bueno, age 77, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI.

Private family services will be held.

Patricia was born September 27, 1945 in Baraboo, WI the daughter of William and Joyce (LaMar) Crum.

Patricia is survived by her children: Ernest, Jr., Jennifer and William; and grandchildren: Joseph and Nicholas (Ernest), and Tabatha and Samaria (William); sister, Joyce Ann Mueller (Crum); and brother, Clayton Crum. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joyce Crum; husband, Ernest Bueno, Sr.; and brother, William (Bill) Crum.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.