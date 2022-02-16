 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia (Diels) Gietzel

Patricia (Diels) Gietzel

OXFORD—Patricia (Diels) Gietzel, age 78, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022 at Aspirus Hospital in Portage surrounded by her loving family.

Pat was born the daughter of Gilbert and Gertrude Fehrman on October 19, 1943. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to Paul Diels in 1963. After Paul’s passing, on January 14, 1995, she met and married Robert (Bob) Gietzel on June 27, 1998. Throughout her life she worked at various assisted living facilities caring for those who could no longer care for themselves.

Pat’s favorite pastime was spoiling her many grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing euchre with friends every weekend, hosting parties, and going up north to Woodruff. Her hobbies were bird watching, cooking, and road trips.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gib and Gert Fehrman and her first husband, Paul Diels.

Pat is survived by her second husband, Bob Gietzel; children: Christopher (David) Diels, Kim (Jim) Anderson and Dan (Cheryl) Diels; eight grandchildren: Ashley (Eric) Rodencal, Adam (Angela) Diels, Amanda (Tim) Nonn, Jason (Abbey) Anderson, Elizabeth (Hunter) Diels, Paige Diels, Jacklynn Diels and Remington Diels; five great-grandchildren; along with her step-children: Mary Arnett, Becky Gietzel, and Aaron (Miranda) Gietzel and five step-grandchildren and siblings: Sheri (Dan) Hallberg, Dennis (Charlene) Fehrman and Jane (Jim) Rollefson. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; friends and her dog, Abby.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

