March 4, 1933 – Nov. 11, 2022

BARABOO—Patricia Ione Wilcox, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away Nov. 11, 2022 at Meadow View Memory Care. Patti was born March 4, 1933 in the Township of Sumpter, in rural Baraboo, and was one of eleven children born to Archie and Erma (nee Norris) Doughty.

Patti was a very caring and thoughtful person who went out of her way to help others. A hard worker all her life; whether driving tractor or working factory shifts, she could rarely be slowed down. Even so, Patti always made time for her family, and had many life-long friends that she kept up with.

Patti is survived by her children: Patsy Rhinehart, Dan (Pam) Pagel, Kristie Merrill, Lisa (Don) Premo and Pat (Amy) Merrill; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Pagel, Leland Merrill and Lyle Wilcox; children, John Pagel, Jane Pagel and Jo Joslin; and all of her siblings.

A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate Patti’s life at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.